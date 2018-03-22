Treasure Coast wildfires burn hundreds of acres

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Troopers to patrol at Florida school where massacre happened

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said once it completes its investigation, it may send the case over to the state attorney's office for possible charges.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Eleven wildfires have been suppressed on the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County, burning more than 520 acres since Wednesday.

Firefighters continue to battle an 80-acre wildfire off Becker Road and Palma Street in Port St. Lucie, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire, which was caused by a Tuesday thunderstorm, was 70 percent contained Thursday morning. Dry and windy conditions helped the fire grow.

The agency tweeted earlier that 10 homes were evacuated in the Harbor Ridge community in Port St. Lucie.

Interstate 95 was back open in both directions at mile marker 151 at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

However, drivers should watch out for smoke along I-95 between Fellsmere and Vero Beach during their morning drive.

#StLucieCounty #PalmaWildfire off becker road 10 homes were evacuated in Harbor Ridge Community. pic.twitter.com/r5fhTUcqxp — FFS Okeechobee (@FFS_Okeechobee) March 21, 2018

"We’re not even out of March yet and it’s already starting. Usually this is generally closer to April, towards June, so it’s a little bit drier than it has been for us," said St. Lucie County Fire District Chief Nate Spera.

Approximately 20 homes were briefly evacuated Wednesday, but residents have been allowed to return.

As of Thursday morning, Becker Road was only open to local traffic in this area.

Wildfire In Indian River County

Crews battled a brush fire in Indian River County west of I-95 and north of State Road 60. That fire is currently 50 percent contained and has burned roughly 80 acres so far, officials said.

The Fellsmere Police Department reports that Interstate 95 has been shut down at mile marker 153 due to heavy smoke and low visibility. Northbound traffic is exiting at State Road 60 and southbound traffic is exiting at County Road 512.

The 130-acre wildfire in Indian River County is 0% contained. The 40-acre wildfire is 100 percent contained. Both wind-driven fires were caused by lightning, officials said.

Residents in the Fellsmere area can expect heavy bypass traffic through town until further notice.

The Forest Service says new wildfires keep popping up because winds are drying out the moisture from this week's rain.

According to the Forest Service, smoke will be an issue into the morning due to the piles of debris on fire.

#IndianRiverCounty - Today @indianriverfire and FL Forest Service suppressed four (4) wildfires today that burned 402.3-acres. All 4 wildfires were ignited from yesterday's lightning.

Yesterday -County and State firefighters suppressed the willow fire, 20-acres, lighting caused. pic.twitter.com/lyYZ3mkPqe — FFS Okeechobee (@FFS_Okeechobee) March 22, 2018

UPDATE: @FFS_Okeechobee reports 10 homes evacuated in the Harbor Ridge community near Becker Road as crews continue to battle the #PalmaWildfire in Port St Lucie. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/VX1wlMU3pg — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaWPTV) March 21, 2018

Flames approaching Becker Road in #PalmaWildfire. 20 homes evacuated nearby. 50% contained. 80 acres approx. pic.twitter.com/lF88c60N3E — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) March 22, 2018

#IndianRiverCounty - Two wildfires North of State Road 60 and west of I-95. . I-95 is still closed. SunnyB wildfire north of the Bass wildfire is 130-acres, 0% contained. Bass Wildfire -40 acres 100%. Both caused by lightning. Both wind driven. pic.twitter.com/ohbkbC7u04 — FFS Okeechobee (@FFS_Okeechobee) March 22, 2018

MCSO Air 1 captured the video below as they assisted SLC by monitoring the fire from the air.