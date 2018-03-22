FPL strengthens power poles in Delray Beach

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said once it completes its investigation, it may send the case over to the state attorney's office for possible charges.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said once it completes its investigation, it may send the case over to the state attorney's office for possible charges.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said once it completes its investigation, it may send the case over to the state attorney's office for possible charges. (Source: WFTV/CNN)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said once it completes its investigation, it may send the case over to the state attorney's office for possible charges. (Source: WFTV/CNN)

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Following Hurricane Irma, many FPL customers had no power for days, even for a week and beyond.

Florida Power and Light says the restoration was actually quicker than it was in the aftermath of Hurricane Wilma in 2005. The reason: FPL said its smart grid technology and efforts they've made to strengthen their system.

FPL is focusing on Delray Beach, replacing wooden power poles on main power lines with concrete ones, which are able to withstand higher winds. Their hope is to position their system in the best possible way for hurricane season.

"This has been going on since 2006, so we are hardening all of our main power lines," said FPL spokesperson Bill Orlove. "That is our goal into 2024."

Much of that work focused so far on lines leading to critical facilities like hospitals, police and fire stations. All of which are crucial in the aftermath of a storm.

Now crews will tackle some 40 poles on 441 in western Delray Beach. The line services 3,800 FPL customers, farms, and a solid waste authority facility. Then in May, the focus will shift into other areas of Delray Beach.

"After Hurricane Wilma, we lost over 12,000 power poles. In Hurricane Irma, it was a fraction of that," said Orlove. "We are seeing poles that are being put up behind me, are going to be able to withstand the hurricane-force winds and that means we are going to be able to get the lights back on quicker for our customers."

Those who went through Hurricane Irma in the County Club Acres community of Delray Beach said they sure hope so.

"It was awful we didn’t have power for about nine days. We were one of the last neighborhoods to regain power," said Jillian Jenkins, an FPL customer.

FPL said the main line that services that neighborhood has not been hardened yet but is on the list. It is unclear when that project will take place.

"Concrete poles definitely. This neighborhood was built in the 50s and we are so out of date," said Jenkins.

FPL said the hardening and strengthening also focuses on shortening the span between power poles and inspecting 1.2 million poles statewide every eight years. They are also turning attention to their much-touted smart grid technology, which they said helped restoration efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

"Certainly we know that there will be outages after a storm, but what's critical is to get everyone's power on as safely and as quickly as possible," said Orlove. "The investments we are making to the system, as I said, have shaved days off the restoration efforts."

Hurricane Irma was a wind event, so many customers have asked about underground power lines. FPL said they are running a pilot program to look at various communities and what the benefits of that would be. They don't know where those areas will be yet.