Man arrested for impersonating U.S. Marshal

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A man was arrested Wednesday after he falsely told police he was a federal Marshal.

Police were called to the Best Buy store in Boynton Beach to trespass the man, who employees say several days earlier was observed shoplifting an iPhone X.

When officers approached 61-year-old John O'Grady, they noticed a U.S. Marshals lapel pin on his suit. He also displayed a U.S. Marshal's badge on his belt.

When they asked him if he was armed, he said yes. Police say he told officers that he was a "federal Marshal."

When officers asked for his supervisor's name, he admitted he was not a law enforcement officer and the weapon was fake.

Officers determined the weapon was a BB gun.

O'Grady gave officers consent to search his car, where they located the iPhone X that had been stolen from the store.

O'Grady was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer (a felony) and retail Grand Theft and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

