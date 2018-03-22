Gas line cut in Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gas line cut in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The town of Palm Beach says a gas line has been cut at Tradewind Drive and N. Lake Way.

Nearby residents are advised to stay in their homes.

Firefighters and police officers are on the scene and roads in the area have been shut down while crews work to repair the cut line.

