Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale delayed

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Liquidation sales can't be found at Toys 'R' Us stores just yet.

The giant toy retailer had said it expected the sales to start Thursday, but they have experienced a delay.

Now a company spokesperson says they expect sales to likely start on Friday.

Shoppers were showing up to the Boynton Beach location on Thursday hoping to find discounted merchandise, but were disappointed when they saw a sign on the door informing them of the delay.

Toys 'R' Us announced last week that it will close down or sell all its 735 stores in the U.S.

Customers with Toys 'R' Us gift cards and Endless Earnings e-gift cards will need to hurry if they want to use those cards.

The retailer will honor those forms of payment until April 20. Stores are no longer accepting coupons.

