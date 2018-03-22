PSL woman gets 1 year in jail for animal cruelty

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said once it completes its investigation, it may send the case over to the state attorney's office for possible charges.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Christina Hand will spend the next year behind bars and the next 9 years on probation.

She’s the woman police say is responsible for abandoning five dogs inside her Port St. Lucie home, trapped and starving for days at a time.

“There was no food, no water. The firefighters had to get in hazmat suits to get inside the house,” said Detective Aisha Hardison with the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Detectives made the gruesome discovery back in November after a concerned neighbor called for help.

Inside, they discovered the severely malnourished dogs living in deplorable conditions.

The dogs had even chewed holes in the walls trying to escape.

"The fact that she got this sentence, it really was on the harsher side of what anybody sees around here, so it was surprising and I have comfort in that,” said Hardison.

On the same day of the sentencing, there was a heart-breaking reminder of just how much these dogs suffered.

“Over the last couple of days one of the dogs, Nala, was just starting to shut down on us,” said David Lynch with the St. Lucie County Humane Society. “Unfortunately, we had to put her down today.”

He said despite all the effort to save and rehabilitate, Nala couldn’t overcome her health issues and injuries.

“We thought the most humane thing to do was to put her down. It’s tough because we were trying to give her a few extra days. It just wasn’t happening."

On a positive note, Lynch said the 4 other dogs are doing well and should be ready for adoption in a few weeks.

After the year in jail, Hand will be on probation for 9 years, during which she will not be allowed to own or have any dogs.