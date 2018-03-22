IRC brushfire now 90 percent contained

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said once it completes its investigation, it may send the case over to the state attorney's office for possible charges.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said once it completes its investigation, it may send the case over to the state attorney's office for possible charges. (Source: WFTV/CNN)

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

In Indian River County, crews are continuing to monitor brush fires, which have burned hundreds of acres off I-95 near Fellsmere.

In the past 24 hours, four different brush fires have burned nearly 400 acres, the biggest being the Sunny B fire.

As of Thursday evening, the Florida Forest Service reports that the fire has burned 381 acres and is now 90 percent contained.

The blaze even prompted Interstate 95 to shut down at one point on Wednesday, with smoke obstructing the road for drivers.

Luckily no homes or businesses were ever threatened, thanks to the hard work of fire crews from Indian River County and the Florida Forest Service.

Lt. Mark Caster and Chris Pica working hard for IRC Fire Rescue putting out hot spots on the large brush fire that’s been burning off I95 near Fellsmere for the past day. This fire is at least 75% contained. @WPTV @IndianRiverEOC @FFS_Okeechobee pic.twitter.com/nmrVcMlnk6 — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaWPTV) March 22, 2018

“We're mopping up the most eastern side of the fire," said Brian Torres, a senior forest ranger for the FFS in Indian River County. "Three engines are going in there and starting to work the lines of the fire to get it out."

WPTV rode along with fire crews as they monitored hot spots around the blaze that raged over 380 acres in the past day.

“That's our main thing, is containing it and keeping it away from structures," said Cory Richter, Assistant chief for Indian River County Fire Rescue.

Fire trucks had to drive deep into brush, a task that is not easy.

“You see what we're driving on right now, this is just a plow line, it's not a road," said Richter, pointing to the sandy path carved out through the trees and brush.

We came upon several spots that had to be doused with water before any flames can spread.

"We're trying to get all the hot spots now while the wind is in the direction that it's in because if it changes this afternoon, we get the sea breeze and it's going to feed this even more," said Richter.

We also witnessed one close call, where a tree became engulfed in flames. Crews put out this flare just in time.

“The fire that he just saw, if that had really gotten going and got started on the other side of the fire line, then we would've had another potential big brush fire," said Richter.

That's why firefighters want everyone to be extra careful.

"Just need to be watching what you're doing," said Torres. "Even the cigarette butts throwing on the ground and the dry grass can catch a fire. Even when you pull over the cars on I-95 as well, the heat from underneath the engine can start the fire."

Firefighters will continue to work until the fire is 100 percent contained.

"The next few days, we're hoping to mop this up as best as we can today. We'll be out here the next few days to continue to monitor this fire, and with this wind we're getting, it could start another fire. Push the embers across the line, and that's what we're trying to reduce right now," said Torres.

