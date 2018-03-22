Becker Road brush fire fully contained

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said once it completes its investigation, it may send the case over to the state attorney's office for possible charges.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said once it completes its investigation, it may send the case over to the state attorney's office for possible charges. (Source: WFTV/CNN)

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

A 204-acre brush fire in Port St. Lucie is 100% contained after it burned for two days.

Florida Forest Service officials said they contained the fire completely by Thursday evening.

Still, smokey conditions lingered throughout St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Thursday night, Florida Forest Service crews left the area, leaving the task of monitoring the conditions in a wooded area off Becker Rd. to St. Lucie County firefighters.

Fire crews drove down the containment line periodically to make sure nothing would reignite.

Florida Power and Light crews also repaired a couple burned power poles Thursday.

The fire risk drops significantly at night, according to Melissa Yunas with the Florida Forest Service, allowing her crews to back down.

“For safety reasons, we really don’t do too much [at night] because our equipment could easily get stuck. We might get hurt or damaged. There might be something that we don’t see, a hazard for some reason,” Yunas said.

Though the fire is contained, crews will continue to check the area for days. Particularly, keeping any small fires away from highly flammable vegetation, like Melaleuca trees.

Yunas says their paper-like bark spreads fires easily.

“What happens is it catches on fire. Then, because it’s a little more substantial, it will float with the wind, especially with the high winds. It could easily cross Becker Road and then catch the next section of woods on fire,” Yunas said.

She also urges homeowners to use this as a reminder to protect their properties from spreading fires by getting rid of dry vegetation and keeping it trimmed away from their homes.

The Florida Forest Service will begin mopping up Friday morning.

