PBSO Lt. suspended after son took patrol car

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

A PBSO lieutenant was suspended, after his son used his unmarked patrol car, to perform a traffic stop on his ex-girlfriend. Deputies say the son, former PBSO cadet Christopher Combs, then robbed her and her boyfriend.

According to an IA report, PBSO investigators found Lieutenant David Combs violated policy, after he admitted to letting his son use the car routinely since 2016. A PBSO spokesperson said Lieutenant Combs has permanently lost use of the take-home car, and was also suspended for 40 hours.

On October 14, 2017, at 1:36 AM, Broward County deputies investigated an armed robbery in Pompano Beach. Deputies say then PBSO cadet Christopher Combs used his dad's unmarked patrol car, with red and blue lights, to pull over his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.

As for Lieutenant Combs, following his son's arrest, PBSO initiated an internal investigation. According to the IA report, Lieutenant Combs told a PBSO detective he regularly allowed his son, Christopher Combs, to use and gas his assigned PBSO unmarked patrol vehicle. Lieutenant Combs was assigned the take home vehicle in 2015, but said he allowed his son to start driving his assigned department vehicle when he was hired as a cadet in August 2016.

Lieutenant Combs told detectives his son used the car bi-weekly, but would ask permission before taking his PBSO assigned vehicle. However, the elder Combs said he did not give his son permission to use the car on Oct. 13, when Combs used the car to perform a traffic stop.

Christopher Combs is charged with robbery, false imprisonment, and impersonating a law enforcement officer. He lost his job as a PBSO cadet after the arrest.