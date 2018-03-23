Suge Knight loses 15th defense lawyer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marion "Suge" Knight has lost another defense lawyer — his 15th — and the three-year wait for his murder trial to start will grow even longer.

Judge Ronald S. Coen released attorney Dominique Banos on Friday, citing a conflict of interest.

Banos says she believes she is a target in the witness-tampering investigation that led to the indictment and removal of two of Knight's lawyers. She denies any wrongdoing.

The judge appointed a 16th attorney, Robert DeBlanc. But Knight said he has already privately hired yet another, without giving his name.

The Death Row Records co-founder has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder for running over two men outside a Compton burger stand in 2015.

Coen scrapped an April 9 trial date and scheduled another hearing in May.

