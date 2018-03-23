Firefighter dies battling blaze on movie set

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City firefighter died early Friday battling a fierce blaze on a movie set in a former jazz club after getting separated from his fellow firefighters in the thick smoke.

The fire started in the cellar as the crew of "Motherless Brooklyn," directed by Edward Norton, was nearing the end of its working day at 11 p.m. Thursday. Flames poured out the windows as firefighters stormed into the five-story Harlem building, dumping water on the blaze to get it under control.

Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Co. 69 was assigned to the nozzle on the lead hose-line and pushed into the burning basement.

But the blaze was too much. Firefighters had to back out, and Davidson was separated from his colleagues. Firefighters searched desperately for him, and he was found unconscious after suffering severe smoke inhalation, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. Davidson was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after midnight.

"This is an awful night," Eric Phillips, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, said in a tweet. "You haven't heard a scream until you've heard the scream of a mother who's seen her son give his life to protect us."

The building was being used to film the adaptation of the Jonathan Lethem novel of the same name. Norton was directing and starring, along with Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin.

Neighborhood resident Daquan Evans, 28, told the New York Post he saw Norton at the scene.

"He looked pretty upset," Evans said. "This is crazy, this fire. You think a movie comes up here and it is good for the neighborhood. Not a fire . . . damn."

The cause of the five-alarm fire was under investigation. The building, built in 1920, is a landmark and was home to the former St. Nick's Jazz Pub, a venerable bar that was closed in 2011.

Background actor Ambroise Ironfence said the movie crew wasn't using any open fire during the shoot and the building's power wasn't on.

"All the equipment we were using ... the power came from the truck outside," he told WCBS-TV.

The movie crew didn't need a city film production permit to work at the building because it was a private — though unoccupied — residence. The filmmakers did need a street parking permit and had one, officials said.

Neighbor Joan Adams, who lives two buildings away, said when she looked outside after smelling smoke, fire trucks already had arrived.

"You could see smoke billowing out of what would've been the basement," she said. "It was white smoke, then after a while, thick black smoke was billowing out of there."

Two other firefighters suffered burns and were in serious condition, and three others were injured, Nigro said.

"Our department and our entire city mourn this tragic loss of a very brave firefighter," Nigro said.

Producers said crews immediately called the fire department when they noticed smoke coming into the set and other parts of the building.

"We watched firsthand with astonishment as they charged into the smoke to make sure all were safely out and then fought to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading, putting their lives on the line as they do every day," the producers said in a statement sending condolences to the firefighter's family.

Neighbors said the movie crew had set up a sign that read "King Rooster Jazz Club" and began filming about two weeks ago. Cars from the 1950s era lined the street.

Douglas Miller, 35, who lives across the street in a second-floor apartment, said the fire traveled fast and went all the way to the roof. He saw firefighters carry out one of their own, on a stretcher, and try to resuscitate him and give him oxygen.

"They tried to save him, but they couldn't," Miller said, and soon the firefighter was being rushed to a hospital.

Davidson had been a firefighter about 15 years and had been cited four times for his bravery on the job. He leaves behind a wife, Eileen, and four children under 8. He was the son of a retired firefighter.

Neighbors described Davidson as a salt-of-the-earth guy, a great friend, father and husband.

"He was a great guy — he went up and down and did everybody's sidewalk in the snow. He was playing with the kids in the snow yesterday," said Joanne Caldon.

The building owner's phone number wasn't accepting messages Friday; an email message failed. The phone for a lawyer who has represented him in real-estate cases also wasn't accepting messages Friday.

Associated Press Writer Sophia Hall contributed to this report.

This story has been corrected to show that the last name of Mayor Bill de Blasio's spokesman is Phillips, not Philips.