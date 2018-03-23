WPB man arrested for making Facebook threats

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man was arrested for making written threats to kill or do bodily harm.
29-year-old Jimmie Lee Jones was arrested in accordance with the new state law which was just revised and signed into law by Governor Rick Scott in response to the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Jones made a post recently on his Facebook page that he was "waiting on Tuesday when kids go back to school". He also wrote, “Put Palm Beach County on code red," and "I’m gonna take a lot of people with me when I do decide to go through with it."
This arrest was a joint effort with West Palm Beach Police Department, The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Unit, and the Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Services Unit.