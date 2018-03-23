WPB man arrested for making Facebook threats - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WPB man arrested for making Facebook threats

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man was arrested for making written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

29-year-old Jimmie Lee Jones was arrested in accordance with the new state law which was just revised and signed into law by Governor Rick Scott in response to the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Jones made a post recently on his Facebook page that he was "waiting on Tuesday when kids go back to school". He also wrote, “Put Palm Beach County on code red," and "I’m gonna take a lot of people with me when I do decide to go through with it."

This arrest was a joint effort with West Palm Beach Police Department, The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Unit, and the Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Services Unit.

Jones was booked in the Palm Beach County Jail.

