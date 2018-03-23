Wellington staff to investigate stench - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wellington staff to investigate stench

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

The are new efforts underway to get to the bottom of the “funky" smell stinking up the western communities.

Many of you and have been chatting about it online. Unfortunately, the source is still a mystery.

Wellington resident Kieth Jackson has smelled the smell that seems to be the talk of town.

“I kinda looked at my shoes and thought did I step in something,” said Jackson. “I don’t smell it now, but a couple of nights ago I smelled it.”
 
In fact, this mysterious odor has prompted the Village of Wellington to launch a team including the utilities manager, the village engineer and the equestrian expert to investigate.
 
“As we know more, we will tell you. We’ve have not been able to identify a single source for what this is,” said village manager Paul Schofield in a Facebook video this week.
 
The health department, which is in charge of regular air quality testing, is also on the case.
 
“We’re taking a look at everything, we don’t have everything conclusive at this time,” said Tim O’Connor the spokesperson for the Palm Beach County branch.
 
He said so far the results do not suggest a health risk. They’ve ruled out any sort of gas leak and possibly even that illegal dumping theory. They’re now investigating other sources.
 
“Being in the drought, we’re seeing a lot of algae that really does have a pungent odor, so we’ve actually pulled some samples of that."
 
Then there’s another theory, something called atmospheric inversion. In a nutshell, that would mean the natural odors are getting trapped in air instead of clearing out.

The Department of Environmental Protection which is also investigating.That agency tells us it is also checking with the regulated facilities to make sure there are no operating issues that could be the cause of all this.

