IRC firefighter granted light duty assignment

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

A pregnant Indian River County firefighter, who has been pleading for months for light duty, has finally been given a light duty assignment.

Nicole Morris, now 33-weeks pregnant, started asking Fire Chief John King to help her better protect her unborn baby just months into her pregnancy.

She originally was not asking for light duty, but the ability to max out the number of shifts she could exchange with other firefighters, wanting to work for them early on in her pregnancy, so they could work for her, in exchange, after she gives birth.

RELATED: Indian River County firefighters press county to create light duty policy for firefighters

Only 9 of 12 shift exchanges were approved by King. Morris was asking King to allow firefighters of a different rank to switch shifts with her since no one of rank was available. King does have the authority to approve out of rank shift exchanges, but he did not approve Nicole’s requests.

Further along into her pregnancy, the focus shifted to allowing Morris to, instead, work light duty to preserve the sick and vacation time she has accrued to be used after giving birth, not beforehand.

Morris and the fire union president took their concerns to county commissioners, who did not act to give Morris an exception to county policy. Indian River County is one of just two counties in the state with no light duty option for pregnant fire fighters.

It finally took a scare in Morris’ pregnancy for a light duty option to be considered.

Morris said she started going into pre-term labor at just 31 weeks. Her doctor wrote a letter ordering her to be on light duty.

Firefighters say the new, incoming fire chief, Tad Stone, pushed for Morris to be given a light duty assignment.

Two weeks after the doctor wrote the letter, Morris said she was notified they found her a light duty assignment.

For those two weeks, she was not working and burning sick time, relaxing at home, per doctors orders.

Other firefighters said they would donate sick time to her to allow her enough time off after she gives birth.

Morris’ light duty policy starts Monday. She said she is not sure exactly what she will be doing yet, but her doctor said she should only be doing secretarial work and no lifting.

