Fire wraps up busy week for fire crews

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

A 15-acre brush fire on the Martin, St. Lucie County line was fully contained by 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The fire sparked close to homes and just north of the Treasure Coast Mall.

It wraps up a busy week for firefighters and the Florida Forest Service, responding to multiple large brush fires.

The cause of the fire on the county line is still under investigation.

Port St. Lucie Police say they knocked on several doors near the fire warning residents the flames could get close.

The Florida Forest Service says four homes were evacuated, but voluntarily according to police.

Florida Power and Light crews worked into the night repairing several wooden power poles and damaged wires.

“Very hard job they’re doing with the heat,” said nearby resident Mary Aberle. She lives on Van Kleff Avenue, where much of the fire fight took place.

She spent the afternoon watching the efforts to keep homes and nearby businesses safe.



“A million trucks, brush trucks, there was a lot of noise,” Aberle said.

She was among the homeowners who made a decision to leave their home until the conditions were safer.

“I wasn’t concerned until it went across the street, and then I said I’m getting out,” Aberle said.

She snapped a picture of the flames just 20 feet or so from her home.

“I grabbed everything out of my safe, my iPad and my pocket book and my cat.

Other nearby homeowners had to wait to get back home, parking their cars along the perimeter made by police and fire crews.

“All the fire and everything was going on and we couldn’t get in,” said William Ferguson.

He returned to his car around 6 p.m. to go back home.

It’s the cost of living near private, wooded areas. Dry, windy conditions made the brush fires spark easily and spread quickly.