Parkland community marches to MSD high school

Right where the movement started more than a month ago that inspired March for Our Lives events all over the world, thousands of people marched down the street right up to Stoneman Douglas High School chanting for change.

“We thought about going other places, but this is the epicenter," said Angel Silvestrini, of Weston. "This is the place where we need a really good presence.”

Stoneman Douglas High School students spoke to an expansive crowd of people at Pine Trails Park Saturday morning prior to the march. People continued to pour into the park throughout the rally.

“I think being here, it really solidifies what’s happening around the world," said Aimee Bailey, who traveled down with her children from Wisconsin to march in Parkland.

The students shared their stories, encouraged people to vote and got the crowd ready for a two mile march down to the scene where 17 lives were cut short.

Current Stoneman Douglas students led the march, followed by thousands of people from around the area and even the country.

“I feel we’re all part of a family here," said Tanner Bailey, of Wisconsin.

Everyone took their signs, their chants and their passion down Pine Island Road to Stoneman Douglas High School, where a community memorial still stands for the victims.

“I’m 10 and in 8 years I’m going to vote everyone out," said Yara Ismail. "Violence ends with this very march.”

