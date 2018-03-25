Local marches try to get Trump's attention - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local marches try to get Trump's attention

Of the hundreds of March for Our Lives events on  Saturday, the one closest to the ear of the President of the United States is the one that happened in West Palm Beach. 

A number of other marches took place in the area, including cities in South Palm Beach County, Jupiter and Stuart. 

The groups were hoping the President would hear their message, they want better gun control. 

“People want gun control, people want the kids to be safe in schools,” said on supporter in West Palm Beach. 

A former teacher said she has concerns over the idea of arming teachers.

“I also worry about, would I be brave enough to protect my students as much as I hope I would,” said Lou Ann Gable of Jupiter. 

The march in West Palm Beach ended right across from Mar-A-Lago. Many were hopeful the President’s motorcade would drive by after he left the golf course around the time the rally started, but he took a different route to get back.

“I think he is going to hear (our message) loud and clear, and he will hear it loud and clear when he is voted out in 2020,” said Michelle Stern.

