Woman walking for homeless visits Delray Beach

A woman from Ohio is walking the country for homeless veterans, and her journey has brought her to Palm Beach County. 

Kim Denmark was walking Friday afternoon in Delray Beach.

“My shoes are my ministry, they really are,” said Denmark. 

She has visited 16 states after she quit her job and put her walking shoes on. Her mission was to help the homeless, especially homeless veterans. 

“I want something done. I want to leave a legacy that something was done from Kim,” said Denmark. 

Denmark said she will sometimes get calls from people she has helped. One woman called last year after she helped find her a place to live in Georgia. 

“That is all she needed to get on her feet, and today she is working at Kroger she is now a manager,” said Denmark.

Denmark said she can always use help with her campaign, for things like clothes for the homeless and places to sleep at night.  But she says no matter what, she will continue to walk. 

She said she plans to make her way all the way through Palm Beach County and move further north.

