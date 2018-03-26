Deputy now at all Martin Co. elementary schools - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputy now at all Martin Co. elementary schools

Starting Monday there will be a deputy at every elementary school in Martin County for the rest of the year.

The county will also be doing risk assessments at all schools to identify areas of concern. 

There have already been deputies assigned to every high school and several middle schools in the county.

But previously some deputies were sharing their time between middle schools and elementary schools.

The change is in response to Gov. Rick Scott's proposal of having one armed officer for every 1,000 students.

When it comes to school threats, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder assured families at a recent town hall meeting that his agency is assessing every threat and keeping track of those who make them.

This isn't the first order of its kind on the Treasure Coast.

Two weeks ago, St. Lucie County embedded one school resource deputy at each elementary school across the county as well.

