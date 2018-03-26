Port St. Lucie cops arrest man in burglary case - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie cops arrest man in burglary case

UPDATE: Port St. Lucie police said they arrested Michael Hazy, 30, on March 22 in connection with the case. 

EARLIER STORY

Port St. Lucie police have released surveillance video of a man who entered a homeowner's patio in the middle of the night.

The resident, who lives in the 2300 block of SE Bordeaux Court, said the video captured the man wandering the patio at 3:53 a.m. on March 17.

Police said it didn't appear the man took anything but while canvassing the neighborhood officers discovered a break-in in the 2300 block of SE Saphire Terrace. In that case, someone broke into a parked RV and began sleeping inside.

Police describe the man recorded on video as a white male, approximately 20-25 years old with a tattoo on the inside of his ankle, and a possible goatee. He was wearing an Adidas hooded sweatshirt, ball cap, long shorts, and black Nike sandals.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call police at (772) 871-5001, Detective Pete Chunn (772) 871-5053, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).

