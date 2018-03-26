Port St. Lucie cops arrest man in burglary case

Monday, March 26 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:09:27 GMT
Monday, March 26 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:30:32 GMT
(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
Monday, March 26 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:22:48 GMT
(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.
Port St. Lucie police have released surveillance video of a man who entered a homeowner's patio in the middle of the night.
The resident, who lives in the 2300 block of SE Bordeaux Court, said the video captured the man wandering the patio at 3:53 a.m. on March 17.
Police said it didn't appear the man took anything but while canvassing the neighborhood officers discovered a break-in in the 2300 block of SE Saphire Terrace. In that case, someone broke into a parked RV and began sleeping inside.
Police describe the man recorded on video as a white male, approximately 20-25 years old with a tattoo on the inside of his ankle, and a possible goatee. He was wearing an Adidas hooded sweatshirt, ball cap, long shorts, and black Nike sandals.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to call police at (772) 871-5001, Detective Pete Chunn (772) 871-5053, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).
Man caught on video entering patio of victim's home. 3/17/18 @PSLPolice inv burglary at 2300 blk SE Bordeaux. Surveillance video showed W/M, 20-25 yo, possible goatee, tattoo on inside of ankle. Info call #PSLPD 772.871.5053 pic.twitter.com/seJ6FjVYYA