2 Women charged after fight at WPB restaurant

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

Two Port St. Lucie woman face charges, including resisting an officer, after a large fight Sunday at a Mexican restaurant in downtown West Palm Beach.

Officers responded to Banko Cantina, located at 114 South Olive Ave., at 4:33 p.m. after bouncers reported a large fight on the stairwell.

Video of the melee was posted to Facebook by a user named Jeano Junior.

A police report says a bouncer was trying to tell a woman, later identified as Amandy Fountain, 31, of Port St. Lucie to leave the restaurant and wait outside.

West Palm Beach officer Travis Limauro said Fountain yelled an expletive at him and then punched him.

The officer then said he struck her in the jaw and shoved her because Fountain was still attempting to attack him. Police said she was also kicking up at Limauro, preventing him from placing her under arrest.

Finally with the help of another officer, they were able to handcuff Fountain.

Limauro said he sustained a small cut to his chin and a few cuts to his left hand.

Fountain is listed as a teacher in the police report.

She is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of aggravated battery of an officer and resisting an officer with violence.

A second Port St. Lucie woman, Shannon Chatman, 25, was arrested in the case after police said she pushed an officer in the face.

Officer Kevin Harrell said he then grabbed Chatman by the hair and put her on the ground, but she got up.

Harrell then grabbed Chatman by the hair again and said he had trouble arresting her because the woman's boyfriend was getting in between him and the woman.

Finally, Chatman was able to be taken into custody by police.

Chatman faces charges of battery of an officer and resisting an officer with violence.

On Monday, West Palm Beach Sgt. David Lefont released the following statement regarding the fight and arrests:

"All use of force incidents are fully reviewed, which is why we are gathering information. We know the public wants to know more about what happened, so we are moving quickly to gather all of the facts. We will provide that information as soon as we obtain it."