Deputies search Zachary Cruz's PB County home

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detective and a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy searched the home where Zachary Cruz is expected to live if he’s able to post bond and be released from jail, court documents show.

The law enforcement agents reported they did not find any firearms or ammunition at the suburban Lantana home of Rocxanne Dechamps, the legal guardian of the brother of the accused Parkland shooter.

A Broward County judge ordered the home to be searched as a condition of releasing Zachary Cruz on bond after he was arrested on March 19 for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz’s brother, Nikolas, is accused of shooting and killing 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High on Feb. 14.

Zachary Cruz was instructed to stay away from the school after he withdrew from 11th grade there in 2017, according to court records.

The judge set Cruz’s bond as $500,000 and ordered him to be on an ankle monitor, if released. The Broward Sheriff’s Office filed a “risk protection order” against him, prohibiting him from temporarily possessing or purchases firearms and ammunition.

According to the affidavit of surrender of firearms and ammunition under the risk protection order, the law enforcement officers searched the home on the 6400 block of Easter Cay Way on March 22. Dechamps’ son allowed the agents into the home voluntarily for the search to be conducted.

Cruz remains in custody at the Broward County Jail.

A hearing for a judge to make a final decision on the risk protection order is scheduled for April 11.