Former Indian River County fire chief arrested

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.
(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.
A former Indian County assistant fire chief was arrested Monday morning and charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the county, according to county sources.
Brian Burkeen, 55, of Fellsmere was booked Monday into the jail.
Jail records show he faces a grand theft charge of $50,000 and five other charges of dealing in stolen property that total $75,000.
Burkeen's LinkedIn page says he was with the department for nearly 30 years.
Sheriff Deryl Loar is scheduled to address the media at 4 p.m. regarding the arrest.
County administrator Jason E. Brown released the following statement regarding Burkeen's arrest:
Upon learning of possible wrong doing, a report was filed with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office who initiated an investigation. We continue to work closely with law enforcement officials.
We met with the Clerk of the Court and Comptroller, Jeff Smith. His internal auditor is conducting a full review, and we have talked with the external/independent auditors who have been advised of the investigation.
The allegations against someone we have worked with for many years are very upsetting. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further comment, other than to say we are extremely saddened and disappointed.