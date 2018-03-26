State responds to Raja 'Stand Your Ground' move

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

Prosecutors have responded and objected to former Palm Beach Gardens Police officer Nouman Raja's motion to dismiss charges against him on the basis of Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law.

A two-day hearing will start Wednesday over the motion, and determine whether the trial will move forward.

Raja is charged with manslaughter and attempted murder in the shooting death of local drummer Corey Jones. It happened at the PGA Boulevard exit off Interstate 95 in October 2015.

SPECIAL SECTION: The death of Corey Jones

Lawyers for Raja filed the motion in January, claiming that, "This is a classic case of self-defense. Officer Raja faced a man who pointed a gun at him, and did what any citizen is entitled to do: he defended himself."

In their response, prosecutors strongly disagree with the basis of the claim, writing, "There is no credible evidence that the defendant identified himself as a law enforcement officer. The defendant violated direct orders relating to the execution of his plain-clothes detail. Thee defendant was at all times the initial aggressor and created the events that led to the killing of Corey Jones."

Prosecutors also point out discrepancies between what Raja told an advisor after the shooting and a sworn statement given during the investigation.

And they further point out that the "Stand Your Ground" law was not yet in effect at the time of the shooting and that no Florida district court of appeal has ruled on whether the law could be enforced retroactively.

Earlier this month, prosecutors released new video that shows Raja telling investigators his version of events hours after the deadly shooting.

Read the state's full response and objection to dismiss on the basis of Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law below.