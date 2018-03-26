Hot Ticket: Dennis Miller Coming to The Kravis Center March 31st

West Palm Beach, Fla.- Five time Emmy winner and recipient of three Writers Guild of America awards, Dennis Miller is coming to West Palm Beach! Miller's show will be held at the Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall at the Kravis Center March 31st at 8 p.m.

Known for his provocative and refreshingly outspoken take on society and today's hottest topics, Miller's show is sure to be a memorable one that will have you laughing all night.

Tickets start at $25. You can purchase yours ahead of time at Kravis.org, or by calling 561-832-SHOW. Tickets are also available at the ticket box. For mature audiences.

