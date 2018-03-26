Man hurt stealing fom a church to buy drugs

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

A Vero Beach man was found with his arm stuck in a church drop box trying to steal money.

Charles Hinckley hurt his arm when he tried stealing from a Vero Beach church to pay for drugs, according to an arrest report. Hinckley admitted that he was trying to steal money when he was found by an officer with his arm stuck in the drop box on Saturday, according to reports.

Hinckley admitted to the officer that he works as a maintenance worker at the church and had stolen money from the drop box before. He arm was freed and Hinckley was taken to the Indian River Medical Center for assessment, according to the incident report.

When questioned by detectives, Hinckley admitted he would use a garbage picker to pull bags of money from the drop dox so he could get a quick fixes, but he would return the excess money so the missing money wouldn't be noticed. He admitted to stealing money fom the drop box five different times, according to the arrest report.

Hinckley was arrested for felony burglary, his bond was set at one thousand dollars.