Stuart Air Show president arrested

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

Annually, it's among the major attractions in the entire Southeast, but there has been a shakeup at the Stuart Air Show. The president of the event suddenly resigned after police arrested him on grand theft charges.

Michael Roberts was honored back in 2010 for giving his time to the community. He established the "Road to Victory Military Museum" in Stuart to educate others on our military past.

Fast forward to 2018 and instead of giving, Roberts’ is charged with taking from another non-profit.

He faces a grand theft charge in connection with the First Florida Chapter of Military Vehicle Preservation Association.

Judy Thomas explains what the organization does.

“Keep the memory alive of what our soldiers have done and show what military vehicles look like," said Thomas Monday.

Thomas says her organization can’t comment on the case, but Michael Roberts was the groups former treasurer.

When the new treasurer checked the club account last summer, there was only 67 dollars in an account that should have had more than 10 thousand.

The complaint affidavit shows Roberts signed and cashed four checks totaling 11 thousand dollars.

When interviewed by a Martin County detective last month, he said “I’m not going to deny I took the money.”

Reached at his home in Stuart, Roberts said his attorney told him not to make any comment, except to say that this has nothing to do with the Air Show, and that he left his post voluntarily and wishes them well.

The executive director of the Air Show confirmed Roberts resigned from the board of directors for personal reasons.

A news release from the Air Show out Monday announced a newly reorganized board of directors. No one would comment whether the new board would conduct an internal investigation after Roberts’ arrest.

Roberts next court appearance is scheduled for May. The Air Show is scheduled to go on as planned the first weekend in November.