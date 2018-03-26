Missing West Palm Beach mom, daughter found safe, police say

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

The Latest: Illinois county sues Facebook for fraud

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE: Missing Tatiana Solomon and her 3-year-old daughter Kaylie Tineo were found safe in West Palm Beach, according to police.

Thankfully, Tatiana Solomon was found safe and sound in #WestPalmBeach #wpb , and reunited with her mother. Thank you! — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) March 27, 2018

EARLIER STORY:

West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing 16-year-old mom and her 3-year-old daughter.

Officials say Tatiana Solomon left her residence on foot on March 16 with her daughter Kaylie Tineo possibly en route to Belle Glade or Trenton, New Jersey.

Tatiana was last seen wearing gray pants, white halter top and unknown shoes.

She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, black/Hispanic, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Kaylie is described as 3 feet tall, black/Hispanic weighing 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

It's unknown what Kaylie was wearing.

Officials say the mother and daughter are not believed to be in danger at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a local law enforcement agency or the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900

