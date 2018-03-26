$1,000 A month stipend continues for RB council

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Newly-elected City Council Member Julia Botel and veteran board member KaShamba Miller-Anderson asked the Riviera Beach board Monday night to get rid off a stipend paid to each board member.

In 2015, the board voted to install the $1000 monthly stipend as an incentive for all the extra work the board members were doing.

Miller-Anderson said she voted it against it back then and is still against it.

That’s precisely why she can’t motion to change the stipend now, argued City Attorney Andrew DeGraffenreidt. He said the only person who can bring up a motion to change the stipend is anyone who voted for the stipend. That means Board Member Terence Davis would be the only one to make such a motion.

Although he originally seconded the motion by Miller-Anderson to cancel the stipend, he said he did not want to bring forward a motion to cancel the stipend at this point.

“I’m extremely disappointed that, people who were on the prevailing side, do not realize that that stipend was inappropriate,” Botel said. “Rescinding it, giving it back is just the right thing to do.”

Miller-Anderson said she felt like it was a setup by the city attorney.

When asked if she trusts his legal opinion she said she does not and that’s why she put his contract on the agenda for the next city council meeting.

After a two-and-a-half hour long hated debate, the meeting ended without a vote on the stipend.