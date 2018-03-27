Teen leads cops on 100 mph chase in Martin Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teen leads cops on 100 mph chase in Martin Co.

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • The Latest: Illinois county sues Facebook for fraud

    The Latest: Illinois county sues Facebook for fraud

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:09:27 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-03-27 15:44:27 GMT
    (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...
    The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
    The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>

  • White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened

    White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:41:20 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

  • Judge rules against Pulse nightclub shooter's widow

    Judge rules against Pulse nightclub shooter's widow

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:59:39 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:33:26 GMT
    Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

    Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

    More >>

    Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

    More >>
    •   

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Dramatic video was recorded of Martin County deputies chasing a suspected teen carjacker this past weekend.  

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, a 17-year-old boy from Boynton Beach was traveling northbound at speeds of 100 mph on Interstate 95 in a stolen car.

Over the weekend, deputies said they received a call about a suspected armed and dangerous carjacker moving through Martin County.

The driver continued to run from deputies and troopers after hitting three-rounds of stop sticks. This punctured the tires of the stolen car, slowing it down near the High Meadows exit.

A state trooper was able to conduct a pursuit intervention technique or PIT maneuver. This disabled the car and pushed it to the side of the road.

Law enforcement officers then approached the vehicle and arrested the teen. 

The 17-year-old was taken back to Boynton Beach and charged with fleeing and eluding, grand theft auto, possession of cocaine with the intent to sell and possession of heroin or fentanyl with the intent to sell.

No one was injured during the chase and arrest.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.