U.S. asks to postpone Bennett trial until 2019

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is asking a federal judge to postpone Lewis Bennett’s trial until at least February 2019.

Bennett is charged with the murder of his wife Isabella Hellmann, a Palm Beach County resident who has been missing since May 2017.

In a motion, the assistant U.S. attorney says the U.S. is awaiting responses for requests for physical evidence in several foreign countries.

The U.S. is seeking records in the United Kingdom, Australia and French Saint Martin.

In addition, it is seeking the testimonies of witnesses in Australia, Bonaire, France and French Saint Martin.

The U.S. says it plans to talk to the surveyor who examined Bennett's catamaran "Surf into Summer" before he purchased it in 2016.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office claims Bennett punctured holes in the hull of the boat to intentionally sink it the night his wife went missing from the boat.

Bennett said he and his wife had left Cuba and were traveling to the Keys when he was awoken by a loud thud. He said when he searched for his wife at the helm of the boat she was gone.

The U.S. Attorney's motion says Bennett addressed "the sail, engaged the engines and got the vessel underway."

The motion says Bennett then noticed the boat was taking on water and gathered his personal belongings to deploy his life raft. He told "law enforcement that he estimated the total time from being awakened until abandoning ship was between 45 minutes to one hour."

The motion says the U.S. is trying to obtain financial documents of Bennett’s and Hellmann's, specifically from a bank account in Australia the U.S. believes could have evidence of a “monetary incentive for the defendant to murder Ms. Hellmann."

The U.S. is requesting that the trial be continued to at least February 2019 and that a status conference is held at least two months before the new trial date.