Gov. Scott, Sen. Nelson comment on NRA

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Bill Nelson versus Rick Scott for U.S. Senate is not official, but Gov. Scott is expected to make a major announcement April 9. The potential race will focus on a variety of issues, but gun control is likely to be a main tipping point for voters.

The National Rifle Association gives Gov. Scott an A+ rating, while Sen. Bill Nelson gets an F for policies relating to gun ownership. Both of them answered questions about the NRA in interviews following separate Palm Beach County events they attended Tuesday.

“I was an NRA member when I came in," Scott said. "I believe in the second amendment. I’ll be an NRA member when I get out.”

“I’ve never accepted a dime," Nelson said.

Since the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, protests and marches have erupted over gun control and the NRA's funding of politicians. Along with that, 18-year-olds currently in high school are promising to vote this year.

“I think the students are already there," Nelson said. "They are reflecting what the people of Florida already think, but it’s the first time that it’s really been a protest.”

Scott’s support of Florida’s new school safety bill, which includes raising the age to buy a rifle to 21, angered the NRA. The organization is now suing the state, arguing the measure is unconstitutional.

Scott said he hasn't talked to the NRA since the lawsuit was filed.

“It’s a good bill. I’m going to fight for the bill," he said. "If you stop and think about it, what I asked the legislature is give me a bill, give me the money for more law enforcement, we have that. I wanted a bill that would put more mental health counselors in our schools, we have that.”

Nelson said there’s more that needs to be done and he’ll be pushing for that.

“You’ve got to do comprehensive background checks, that’s got to be part of the law," he said. "And you’ve got to get these long magazines of 30 rounds, get them off the streets with the assault rifles.”