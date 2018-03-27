Crooks targeting new home sites in PSL

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

In this older neighborhood in the heart of Port St. Lucie, there are new signs of life.

A handful of new homes gracing a block along SW Homeland Road. One woman says a new house is on the market next door to her. Recently, she saw two men wheeling out an appliance.

“I saw a red car backed up to the patio with the hatchback open," said the neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

Something didn’t seem right, so she called the broker.

“I just assumed it was one of the contractors. A lot of people going in and out of the house,” she said.

Turned out, the two men were crooks. They nabbed the brand new refrigerator out from the kitchen and drove off. It’s one of 10 burglaries in the past two months at home construction sites. Right now, the city has nearly 900 new construction permits out, giving criminals ample opportunities.

“Tiles to refrigerators, to stoves, to even construction equipment," said Sgt. Frank Sabol with the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

In some cases, secured entrances are being pried open. In one case, the crooks couldn’t fit the refrigerator through the screened in patio and left it there.

With the thefts happening throughout the city, police aren’t sure if they’re related, but they have been in contact with the builders, and are asking residents who live near new home sites to keep their eyes peeled for anything suspicious.