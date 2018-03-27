PBG girl dreams of singing in the majors - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBG girl dreams of singing in the majors

    •   

A little girl from Palm Beach Gardens started out singing the national anthem at Roger Dean Stadium at just the age of two.

Now, five years later, she’s got her sights set on the major leagues.

Seven-year-old Bailee Bonick took a huge step closer to making that dream come true on Tuesday afternoon, auditioning at the Miami Marlins pre-season game. If she gets selected, she will have the opportunity to sing the National Anthem during the major league baseball season this year, which starts later this week.

"I'm really excited," Bailee said in an interview with WPTV before the big audition.

Five years of practice at roger dean stadium prepared her for today...And her talents have taken her around South Florida.

"I've been at the breakers, Mar-A-Lago!" she said.

"She's been supporting charities and singing the national anthem for veterans. It's just been a really wonderful journey and I'm so glad she gets to share her talent for a great reason," said Bailee's mom, Vikki Bonick.

Her family travels with her to every performance.

"She does all the work. She works really hard, she practices," said Michael Bonnick, Bailee's dad.

Before Tuesday's big audition Bailee got a high five from marlins owner Derek Jeter, as she continues her journey to stardom.

"Her father and I have said we will support her as long as she loves what she's doing," said Vikki. 'And as long as she's happy, we're on the journey."

Bailee will find out in a couple weeks whether she will be selected to start singing prior to regular season Marlins game.

She'll be back at Roger Dean Stadium singing once again on Saturday, April 7.

