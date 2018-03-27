PBG girl dreams of singing in the majors

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

A little girl from Palm Beach Gardens started out singing the national anthem at Roger Dean Stadium at just the age of two.

Now, five years later, she’s got her sights set on the major leagues.

Seven-year-old Bailee Bonick took a huge step closer to making that dream come true on Tuesday afternoon, auditioning at the Miami Marlins pre-season game. If she gets selected, she will have the opportunity to sing the National Anthem during the major league baseball season this year, which starts later this week.

"I'm really excited," Bailee said in an interview with WPTV before the big audition.

Five years of practice at roger dean stadium prepared her for today...And her talents have taken her around South Florida.

"I've been at the breakers, Mar-A-Lago!" she said.

"She's been supporting charities and singing the national anthem for veterans. It's just been a really wonderful journey and I'm so glad she gets to share her talent for a great reason," said Bailee's mom, Vikki Bonick.

Her family travels with her to every performance.

"She does all the work. She works really hard, she practices," said Michael Bonnick, Bailee's dad.

Before Tuesday's big audition Bailee got a high five from marlins owner Derek Jeter, as she continues her journey to stardom.

"Her father and I have said we will support her as long as she loves what she's doing," said Vikki. 'And as long as she's happy, we're on the journey."

Bailee will find out in a couple weeks whether she will be selected to start singing prior to regular season Marlins game.

She'll be back at Roger Dean Stadium singing once again on Saturday, April 7.