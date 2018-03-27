Officers involved in downtown brawl investigated

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Who can forget the cell phone video after officers were called to break up a fight in the stairwell of Banko Cantina Sunday.

It shows Officer Officer Kevin Harrell dragging Shannon Chatman outside by her hair after he says she pushed his face away from her.

Body camera video from inside, shows another woman, Amanda Fountain get punched in the face by Officer Travis Limauro, after he says he was punched first.

A man even asks Limauro why he hit a woman.

“Oh, but she could punch me in the face? You don’t hit a cop,” you hear Limauro say.

Exclusively, we learned Officer Harrell has been part of 57 investigations into whether the use of force was reasonable. That’s over his 15-year career with the department. Every single one, the department said, was justified.

All 26 of Officer Limauro’s, previous use of force investigations were also determined to be justified. He joined the force in 2010.

“When people hear there have been 57 reviews of use of force, they may think, where there’s smoke there’s fire,” said Robert Pusins. He’s a police expert and executive director of the department of Community services for the Broward Sheriff’s office. We asked him to help put the number of use of force investigations into context.

He did not comment directly on this case

“The West Palm Beach Police Department is proactive in that review every incident of use of force by their police officers to make sure that the use of force is in compliance with their policy,” he said. “The West Palm Beach Police Department is meeting best practices as they review use of force with their police officers.”

WPBPD said three of if their officers were assaulted that day.

This is all still under investigation, and police said Monday, once they gather all the facts in this case, they will release them plubicaly.

