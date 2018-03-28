No assault charge against man WPB police tased

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

In the seconds after a man seen on police body camera video was tased in the abdomen after a Sunday brawl at a downtown West Palm Beach restaurant, he stands still, crosses his arms and appears to be unaffected by the shock.

Moments before that, body camera video shows him being held back by others; police say he pushed an officer, yet he will not face an battery charge.

"At that point, the officer that was the victim in the case chose at his discretion to not charge him with a felony battery on a police officer and chose to charge him with obstruction," said Sgt. David Lefont, West Palm Beach Police Department's Public Information Officer.

A fellow officer thought what happened required the use of a taser. The question now, did the officer with the taser follow procedure?

"That's why we review the incident and that's why it will be investigated," said Lefont.

Two other officers seen on video, in what some call aggressive arrests, are pressing charges against two women. Shannon Chatman is seen pushing an officer's head on a video recorded on a cell phone. The officer is then seen dropped her to the ground by her hair and pulling her out of the restaurant.

Police say another woman, Amandi Fountain, punched an officer and then he punched her back. The body camera video shows he struggled to arrest her.

The women arrested do not want to comment. Police say they released the body camera video for transparency.

"We can always be better and that's part of the review so we have to review these incidents from a transparency standpoint so that everyone knows what happened that day," added Lefont.

The officers involved are still on duty.