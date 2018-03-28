Trump visit could thwart helicopter egg drop - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trump visit could thwart helicopter egg drop

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A potential visit to Mar-a-Lago this weekend by President Donald Trump could thwart a church's plans to drop 40,000 Easter eggs from a helicopter.

RELATED: More President Trump coverage

NewSound Church in Wellington, Fla. has two helicopter egg drops lined up for Saturday and Sunday but an FAA notice posted online warns pilots that temporary flight restrictions will go into effect Thursday and remain through Sunday.

Church organizers told the Palm Beach Post they are holding out until the last minute. If the helicopter is grounded, they'll hide tens of thousands of treat-filled eggs the old fashioned way.

Generation Church had planned to drop about 50,000 eggs via helicopter over the field at Roger Dean Stadium last year, but were thwarted by the president's visit. This year, they're planning smaller eggs hunts.

