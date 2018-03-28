Trump visit could thwart helicopter egg drop

Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:30:33 GMT
Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:34:05 GMT
Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)
Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.
Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.
Monday, March 26 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:09:27 GMT
Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:13:25 GMT
(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
NewSound Church in Wellington, Fla. has two helicopter egg drops lined up for Saturday and Sunday but an FAA notice posted online warns pilots that temporary flight restrictions will go into effect Thursday and remain through Sunday.
Church organizers told the Palm Beach Post they are holding out until the last minute. If the helicopter is grounded, they'll hide tens of thousands of treat-filled eggs the old fashioned way.
Generation Church had planned to drop about 50,000 eggs via helicopter over the field at Roger Dean Stadium last year, but were thwarted by the president's visit. This year, they're planning smaller eggs hunts.