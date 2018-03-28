Motorcyclist dies from injuries after I-95 crash

Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:30:33 GMT
Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)
(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A motorcyclist has died as a result of his injuries sustained in a crash on I-95 on Sunday.
Florida Highway Patrol says Henry L. Brewer, 50, of Winter Haven, was driving a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on I-95 near Belvedere Road at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday when a pedestrian ran out into the middle of the southbound lanes and collided with his motorcycle.
The pedestrian, 28-year-old Jose M. Poz-Gomez of West Palm Beach, died at the scene.
Brewer was hospitalized at St. Mary's Hospital and died from his injuries on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at approximately 7:41 p.m.