Motorcyclist dies from injuries after I-95 crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist dies from injuries after I-95 crash

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • '80s star Corey Feldman attacked in stabbing attempt

    '80s star Corey Feldman attacked in stabbing attempt

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:32:18 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:45:38 GMT
    Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

    Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

    More >>

    Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

    More >>

  • No Mega Millions jackpot winner, next drawing estimated $502 million

    No Mega Millions jackpot winner, next drawing estimated $502 million

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:09:42 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:11:29 GMT

    With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

    More >>

    With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

    More >>

  • Walmart to remove 'Cosmopolitan' from checkout lines

    Walmart to remove 'Cosmopolitan' from checkout lines

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:30:33 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:34:05 GMT
    Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

    Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

    More >>

    Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

    More >>
    •   

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A motorcyclist has died as a result of his injuries sustained in a crash on I-95 on Sunday.

Florida Highway Patrol says Henry L. Brewer, 50, of Winter Haven, was driving a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on I-95 near Belvedere Road at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday when a pedestrian ran out into the middle of the southbound lanes and collided with his motorcycle.

The pedestrian, 28-year-old Jose M. Poz-Gomez of West Palm Beach, died at the scene.

Brewer was hospitalized at St. Mary's Hospital and died from his injuries on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at approximately 7:41 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.