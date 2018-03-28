Actor Corey Feldman says he was stabbed

Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:30:33 GMT
Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)
(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed.
Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.
IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN
Police say Feldman drove himself to a hospital. He is in stable condition.
Madison says it doesn't appear Feldman was cut in the alleged attack.
Feldman, 46, appeared in "Stand By Me" and "Gremlins" in the 1980s. He tweeted that he's had threats on social media platforms.
Feldman has alleged that he was sexually assaulted as a child. The Los Angeles Police Department said last year they were no longer investigating an assault report he filed because the statute of limitations had expired.