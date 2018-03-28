Actor Corey Feldman says he was stabbed - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Actor Corey Feldman says he was stabbed

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • '80s star Corey Feldman attacked in stabbing attempt

    '80s star Corey Feldman attacked in stabbing attempt

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:32:18 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:45:38 GMT
    Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

    Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

    More >>

    Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

    More >>

  • No Mega Millions jackpot winner, next drawing estimated $502 million

    No Mega Millions jackpot winner, next drawing estimated $502 million

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:09:42 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:11:29 GMT

    With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

    More >>

    With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

    More >>

  • Walmart to remove 'Cosmopolitan' from checkout lines

    Walmart to remove 'Cosmopolitan' from checkout lines

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:30:33 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:34:05 GMT
    Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

    Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

    More >>

    Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

    More >>
    •   

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed.

Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.

Police say Feldman drove himself to a hospital. He is in stable condition.

Madison says it doesn't appear Feldman was cut in the alleged attack.

Feldman, 46, appeared in "Stand By Me" and "Gremlins" in the 1980s. He tweeted that he's had threats on social media platforms.

Feldman has alleged that he was sexually assaulted as a child. The Los Angeles Police Department said last year they were no longer investigating an assault report he filed because the statute of limitations had expired.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.