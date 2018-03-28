Visiting Memphis 50 years after King's death

Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:30:33 GMT
Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Fifty years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.
The civil rights leader's shocking murder on April 4, 1968, marked one of the most significant single moments in U.S. history.
Travelers looking to honor his legacy can visit Memphis sites connected to King's final days there, including churches and the National Civil Rights Museum, which was built around the hotel where King was shot.
The museum plans to unveil a new photo exhibit April 4 looking back at the 50 years since King's death.
Thousands are expected to make the pilgrimage to Memphis for the anniversary. Events included marches, speeches, conferences and a day of remembrance on April 4.