Ride for Meadow this Saturday, March 31st

Meadow Pollack was an 18-year-old senior with her whole life ahead of her. Tragically, Pollack was one of the 17 innocent victims killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb 14, 2018. Her family is aggressively pursuing making our schools safe and has created the social platform #MeadowsMovement for this purpose.   

Motorcycle Riders and enthusiasts from the South Florida area will come together to ride, honoring the memory of the 17 victims of the Stoneman Douglas School Shooting and raising awareness for #MeadowsMovement. The ride is from the Palm Beach Harley-Davidson to the home of Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow, in Coral Springs.

Donations for the ride will be a $10 minimum. 100% of the proceeds from the ride will go to the building of the “Princess Park Memorial”- a children's playground in memory of the victims. 

Joining us for this special event will be Paul Teutul Sr. from Orange County Choppers and the hit show American Chopper on the Discovery Channel.

Ride Information:

Date: March 31st, 2018

Location Start: Palm Beach Harley Davidson 

Address: 2955 45th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

8:00am: Check-in Time which begins with a complimentary pancake breakfast and other activities.

10:00am: Kick Stands Up

After the ride, Meadow's father, Andrew Pollack will be hosting at the family home an additional $20 per person special fundraiser where there will be live entertainment, food, drink, auction item, and raffles. You do not need to ride to attend this event. 

After ride fundraiser location: 4300 NW 101 Drive, Coral Springs, FL. 33065

