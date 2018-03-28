PBSO: Woman accused of running pot grow house - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Woman accused of running pot grow house

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A 26-year-old woman is accused of running a marijuana grow house in Royal Palm Beach.

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office conducted surveillance on the house, located at 5920 Mango Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach, for 11 days throughout the month of March.

On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, detectives observed a blue 2006 Nissan depart the residence. Detectives made an investigative traffic stop a short distance from the home and determined the vehicle was operated by 26-year-old Isneidy Martin Garcia. Detectives told Garcia that they had a search warrant for the home. Garcia told detectives that she wanted a lawyer.

As agents returned to the residence to execute the search warrant, they say the odor of raw cannabis was profuse outside the home and immediately apparent.

On the property, agents confiscated 22 large cannabis plants in full bud development, and approximately 1,150 grams of harvested cannabis.

PBSO says the operation included an air cooling system and artificial sunlight provided by a number of 1000 watt HPS lights affixed to the ceiling.

Based on the fact that Isneidy Martin Garcia maintained control of the residence and structures on the property have been substantially modified to function as an indoor cannabis manufacturing laboratory, probable cause existed to believe that Garcia did Unlawfully Possess Property For Trafficking, Sale or Manufacture of a Controlled Substance with Minors Present. She was also charged with manufacturing cannabis and charged with possession of Marijuana over 20 grams.

