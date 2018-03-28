Homeland Security raids Fort Pierce business - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Homeland Security raids Fort Pierce business

    Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

    With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

    Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Agents from the Department of Homeland Security are conducting a federal search warrant Wednesday at TentLogix in Fort Pierce and took more than 20 people into custody.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations confirmed to FOX 29 that the agency is serving the warrant.

At 11:30 a.m., Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted multiple people being handcuffed and placed inside two buses.  

An employee at the company, who said he had worked at TentLogix for 13 months, said authorities arrived and started asking people for "their documents." 

Around 28 to 29 people were taken into custody by immigration officials for more questioning.

TentLogix is a tent rental company that provides high-end tents, flooring solutions and other party rental items for large events.

The company is located at 1121 DiGiorgio Rd. in Fort Pierce and has been operating since 1996.

