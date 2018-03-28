Suspect indicted in killing of St. Lucie woman

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

A St. Lucie County grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment in the December 2016 killing of a 74-year-old St. Lucie County woman, according to a spokesperson from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheila Robbins Hamner was killed in a machete attack Dec. 10, 2016 at a home on Traub Avenue in White City.

Hamner’s son, Kenny, was initially arrested and charged with his mother’s murder. However, months after his arrest, the state attorney’s office dismissed the case without an explanation.

Now, almost a year an a half after the attack, WPTV has learned a new suspect has been indicted, according to Kenny Hamner’s attorney Hugh Koerner.

In a news release, Koerner said the grand jury indicted Carlos Arellano-Ramirez for the murder Sheila Hamner. Ramirez is currently in jail in connection with a separate burglary in Fort Pierce.

The attorney included a statement from Kenny Hamner saying the following:

Because of this unspeakable tragedy, I lost my mother, my best friend, my liberty, and my family. During the investigation of my mother’s murder I was completely honest and truthful at all times with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. The truth never changes. For that reason, even after I was wrongfully arrested and incarcerated for killing my own mother, I always believed the truth would come out– even when very few persons were willing or able to believe I was completely innocent.

The heinous attack that cost my beautiful mother her life, and almost ended my life, has caused incalculable pain to myself and my family. I am nevertheless very happy the actual perpetrator has finally been charged. I am also extremely pleased and relieved that my family can now begin the process of coming together to heal, and mourn the loss of our mother and my best friend.

I will be making no further statements at this time, and respectfully request the privacy necessary to start the process of healing, and obtaining justice for my mother, and my family.

Kenny Hamner was also injured in the home invasion, according to Sheriff Ken Mascara. The sheriff had announced they had been searching for a Hispanic man possible carrying a large knife. However, a few weeks later, Mascara announced that Kenny had been arrested. Murder charges against Kenny Hamner were dropped in March 2017.

"He provided deputies with a false description of a suspect who, quite frankly, never existed," St. Lucie Mascara said at that news conference.

The sheriff’s office is not commenting on the case Wednesday other than to say there was an indictment, although not releasing a name, and there will be a press conference Thursday to explain how investigators got to this point.