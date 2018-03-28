FDOT looking to add managed lanes on I-95

Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:30:33 GMT
Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:34:05 GMT
Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)
Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.
Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.
Monday, March 26 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:09:27 GMT
Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:13:25 GMT
(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials are looking at trying to reduce traffic congestion in Palm Beach County.
WPTV reported FDOT is extending express lanes from Miami into southern Palm Beach County up to Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach.
They are also surveying the rest of I-95 to see if they can add any more managed lanes.
The managed lanes could be more HOV lanes, express lanes, or even reversible lanes.
FDOT officials said they don’t know if these lanes will be tolled or not.
The survey is set to be completed in late September.