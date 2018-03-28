Dry weather helping Lake Okeechobee recover

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Drunken 13-year-old 'wanted to be the next school shooter'

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

Dry conditions are fueling wildfires, but on the flip side, they are helping Lake Okeechobee recover from Hurricane Irma.

Dr. Paul Gray with Audobon Florida says high lake levels and turbidity after Hurricane Irma killed miles and miles of underwater vegetation.

The drought is changing that.

"Today we're happy the lake is just below 14 feet," said Gray.

However, there's a still a long road to recovery.

"How dirty the lake is when it gets stirred up," said Gray.

Gray says the levels need to continue to fall significantly in order for the ecosystem to recover.

"We want the lake to reach a low of 12.5 feet by the end of dry season with the lake this damaged, 12 would be better and 11 would be even better," said Gray.

The hope at least for him, is this dry weather continues.