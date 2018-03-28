SAO takes deleted text messages very seriously

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Drunken 13-year-old 'wanted to be the next school shooter'

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

The State Attorney’s Public Corruption Unit was listening in when lawyers for WPTV and the City of Riviera Beach gave a status update to Judge James Nutt on Wednesday.

“We always take anything to do with public records violations or Sunshine Law violations seriously,” Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said. “I can’t say publicly whether we’re investigating this matter, but I can say that we’re obviously paying close attention to it.”

Contact 5 asked for 82 text messages from Councilman’s Terence Davis’ city-issued phone. The city did not comply with the request to produce those public records. Then, WPTV filed a lawsuit against the city.

The city admits that the text messages were professionally and intentionally deleted after WPTV asked for them.

The willful destruction of public records is a criminal offense.

Then WPTV asked for the phone to examine it. That’s when the city said Davis’ phone “fell into the ocean”.

The city’s IT Manager, Elvis Mella, decided suddenly to resign.

Mella, told WPTV’s attorney he did not delete 82 text messages from Davis’ phone and he feels he’s being made the scapegoat for it by the city.

Another court date for the case is being schedule.



