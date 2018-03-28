Boy talks about getting shot outside WPB home

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Drunken 13-year-old 'wanted to be the next school shooter'

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

A 14-year-old is being hailed a hero after police say he stepped up to help a man getting robbed Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of 43rd Street in West Palm Beach and people are upset.

"But please whoever in charge do something about it," Kennel Pierre said.

Pierre said Tuesday afternoon he watched as three people jumped a man outside of his home.

"Something went wrong," Pierre told WPTV.

Across the street 14-year-old Freddy Perez was watching his baby brother and the man getting jumped. He yelled to the man and held the door open to his home.

"I just said to myself... I got to help him," Perez said.

The man ran to Perez’ house, but gunshots were fired.

"In the backseat a guy pulled out a gun and then he started shooting," Perez recalled.

A bullet hit the 14-year-old's stomach and the three suspects drove away.

"This was the first time I've ever seen something like this," he said.

No one else was seriously injured, but Perez says the people involved weren't much older than him.

"Showing me what really happens more often than I usually see here," Perez said.

Perez's injuries from the shooting are minor and he is expected to have a full recovery.

West Palm Beach Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact Crime Stoppers.

