Boy talks about getting shot outside WPB home

Boy talks about getting shot outside WPB home

A 14-year-old is being hailed a hero after police say he stepped up to help a man getting robbed Tuesday afternoon. 

The shooting happened on the 700 block of 43rd Street in West Palm Beach and people are upset.

"But please whoever in charge do something about it," Kennel Pierre said. 

Pierre said Tuesday afternoon he watched as three people jumped a man outside of his home.

"Something went wrong," Pierre told WPTV.

Across the street 14-year-old Freddy Perez was watching his baby brother and the man getting jumped. He yelled to the man and held the door open to his home. 

"I just said to myself... I got to help him," Perez said. 

The man ran to Perez’ house, but gunshots were fired. 

"In the backseat a guy pulled out a gun and then he started shooting," Perez recalled.

A bullet hit the 14-year-old's stomach and the three suspects drove away.

"This was the first time I've ever seen something like this," he said. 

No one else was seriously injured, but Perez says the people involved weren't much older than him. 

"Showing me what really happens more often than I usually see here," Perez said.

Perez's injuries from the shooting are minor and he is expected to have a full recovery.

West Palm Beach Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact Crime Stoppers. 
 

