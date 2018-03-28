New safety app for students, parents in PBC - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New safety app for students, parents in PBC

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • '80s star Corey Feldman attacked in stabbing attempt

    '80s star Corey Feldman attacked in stabbing attempt

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:32:18 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:45:38 GMT
    Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

    Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

    More >>

    Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

    More >>

  • No Mega Millions jackpot winner, next drawing estimated $502 million

    No Mega Millions jackpot winner, next drawing estimated $502 million

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:09:42 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:11:29 GMT

    With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

    More >>

    With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

    More >>

  • Walmart to remove 'Cosmopolitan' from checkout lines

    Walmart to remove 'Cosmopolitan' from checkout lines

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:30:33 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:34:05 GMT
    Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

    Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

    More >>

    Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

    More >>
    •   

The Palm Beach County School District, its police department along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rolled out its new safety app Wednesday, designed to make schools safer.

Just search “PBC StudentProtect” in the app store for Apple and Android. It’s for students, faculty and parents.

Users can pick which schools in the county you want to hear alerts about. They can also call 911 from the app, and it will provide the exact GPS where you are calling from so first responders can find you.

Users can also report potential threats or bullying, provide a description and photo. All tips are be passed onto the proper agency. You can do so anonymously or provide your name.

We talked to an 8th grader about the idea of this app, and she was on board, especially since so many kids these days are tech savvy.

Unyia Jackson, an 8th grader at Jeaga Middle School said, “We use it real fast so you know, it’s helpful.

If a student is getting bullied, anything that’s going on in school that’s not safe, we can pull our phone out, get on the app and say something and no body knows who that is.”

If you make false reports, they are investigated too, the Sheriff’s Office says.
 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.