New safety app for students, parents in PBC

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

The Palm Beach County School District, its police department along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rolled out its new safety app Wednesday, designed to make schools safer.

Just search “PBC StudentProtect” in the app store for Apple and Android. It’s for students, faculty and parents.

Users can pick which schools in the county you want to hear alerts about. They can also call 911 from the app, and it will provide the exact GPS where you are calling from so first responders can find you.

Users can also report potential threats or bullying, provide a description and photo. All tips are be passed onto the proper agency. You can do so anonymously or provide your name.

We talked to an 8th grader about the idea of this app, and she was on board, especially since so many kids these days are tech savvy.

Unyia Jackson, an 8th grader at Jeaga Middle School said, “We use it real fast so you know, it’s helpful.

If a student is getting bullied, anything that’s going on in school that’s not safe, we can pull our phone out, get on the app and say something and no body knows who that is.”

If you make false reports, they are investigated too, the Sheriff’s Office says.

