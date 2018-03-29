What's causing St. Lucie Co. glioblastoma cases?

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Drunken 13-year-old 'wanted to be the next school shooter'

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

A devastating coincidence, or a bigger issue?

Nearly a dozen people in the Fort Pierce area have been told the same horrible news from their doctors: They have glioblastoma.

It’s an aggressive and deadly form of brain cancer that affects only about 13,000 people in the U.S. each year.

In a town of just 45,000 people, glioblastoma patients and their families want to know if there is something leading to their illness.

11 patients or surviving family members found each other only through word of mouth over the last year.

They found a common trend between themselves: they live at most about 7 miles apart. The majority are within 5 miles of each other. Some lived on the same street at one point. In one case, two patients lived in the same house, though over a span of 20 years.

The patients who have had the chance to meet say they all lived a bulk of their lives in or near the 34982 zip code.

The 11 current cases that have been discovered were diagnosed within the last 5 years, affecting people younger than 3-years-old and as old as in their 70s.

The majority are younger than the average age for a glioblastoma diagnosis.

Stephanie Ankiel-Cunningham’s husband, Mark Cunningham, 34, was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2016. He was healthy growing up and always active, until a sudden seizure in 2016.

“He went to the gym sometimes twice a day,” Cunningham said. “I thought maybe it was too much protein… In reality, it was glioblastoma,” Cunningham said.

The diagnosis has changed their lives completely.

And the bills are piling up.

“$50,000 since 2016,” Cunningham said.

It’s the cost of keeping Mark around as long as possible, to watch their 6-year-old, Kendal, grow up.

“I can’t worry about the money part. Im worried about him,” Cunningham said.

When Mark’s mobility and personality started to change, she started looking for local support.

Expecting to find maybe a couple people who have experienced glioblastoma to give her guidance, she found so much more.

Like 33-year-old Lenny Schelin Junior, who grew up in Fort Pierce.

He was diagnosed in 2017 with glioblastoma.

“When the doctor came out and showed me the picture from the cat scan and said you’ve got brain cancer, I said you got the wrong patient,” Schelin said.

Cunningham also found Mitzi Macias, whose mother- in- law passed away in 2016 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2013.

“She was never sick a day in her life,” Macias said. Her mother-in-law lived in 34981.

Ronna Perry’s husband, Jackie ‘Kevin’ Perry, was also diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2017.

It was not until Perry's diagnosis that they learned someone who lived in their same home had been diagnosed with glioblastoma nearly 20 years ago.

“We knew our former landlord passed away from cancer, but it wasn’t until I spoke with Stephanie that I found out it was glioblastoma.”

Greg Harmon’s son only lived to be 21-months-old. Gregory Harmon III lived along Roselyn Avenue, and was diagnosed and passed away in 2016.

Lela Abbate's brother, Robert Haselgrove, was diagnosed in November 2016. He died three days later. He lived in the 34982 zip code the majority of his life.

Sebastiao Nogueira De Almeida was diagnosed the summer of 2015. He passed away the summer of 2016 and lived along Sunrise Boulevard.

Kim Hart's mother, Christine Yarough, was diagnosed in 2017 and lives in the 34983 zip code.

Some patients or loved ones did not want their information contributed to this story.

Once the majority of the 11 patients or living family members tracked each other down, they created a support group.

One goal of the group: Getting to the bottom of whether or not there is an environmental factor that could be making them sick.

“Something’s wrong,” Macias said.

Dr. Henry Friedman, a neuro-oncologist and Deputy Director of the Preston Robert TischBrain Tumor Center at Duke University, weighed in.

“That number does seem high,” Friedman said.

However, without looking at individual cases and health histories, he can only speak on the surface facts: Age, location and the number of cases that the local patients have uncovered.

“It certainly seems like a higher number than one would expect during that common timeframe in such a small denominator as the size of that town,” Friedman said.

However, he also said it can be extremely hard and time consuming for anyone to prove an environmental cause for illness.

Friedman says the only known contributor to glioblastoma is exposure to radiation.

Most of the glioblastoma patients have moved to new homes over the years.

The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County recently met with the support group of local glioblastoma patients.

The health department will offer them any available services. Local health officials are talking with state health officials about the best way to move forward with the patients’ concerns over the number of local cases.

Stephanie Ankiel-Cunningham is raising money to help continue to pay for her husbands growing medical bills.

You can donate money at their GoFundMe account.

